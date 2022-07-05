IND vs ENG | Ben Stokes' spell turned the game on its head, claims Alex Lees

England is looking set to create history in the final Test match of the series against India and deny the visitors a series victory. The Indian team for a long period of the game dominated the match but looked flat on the fourth day. England has taken advantage of the situation and is batting well so far in the second innings of the game as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have dominated the Indian pacers.

However, the situation was very different when play resumed on the fourth day and India was firmly ahead with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant at the crease. It looked like India will bat England out of the game but that was not the case as Ben Stokes provided important breakthroughs and made sure India did not take the game away from them. English opening batter Alex Lees was all praise for his captain and claimed that Stokes' spell turned the game on its head.

"The thing that actually brought us back into the game was our bowling. I think (Ben) Stokes' spell this morning (when he took four wickets) really turned the game on its head. And that is probably the defining moment for me in this Test match. We could have easily been chasing 450 - 500 (runs). So I think, the bowlers, how they bowled that second innings and particularly this morning, coming in overnight, I think that was the biggest turning point,” Alex Lees said after the game.