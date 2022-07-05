IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to England beating India by 7 wickets to register famous win and level series

sport iconCricket

    Jonny Bairstow smashed two hundreds in the game.

    Twitter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:45 PM

    England defeated India to register a famous win which will be remembered for a long time on the back of some brilliant batting from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Both English batters scored centuries and were unbeaten to make sure India was denied a series win in the final Test match of the series.

    England outclassed India in the final Test match of the series to register a famous win and deny the visitors a series victory. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the architects of the victory as both batters smashed brilliant hundreds and stayed unbeaten to take their team home. India bowlers were clueless in the final innings of the Test match after English openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees provided a great start which pushed India on the backfoot.&nbsp

    India did manage to take quick wickets before and after tea but that was the only joy that they tasted. From thereon, Jonny Bairstow (114) and Joe Root (142) made sure India did not get a chance as they kept smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Root played a chanceless inning but India did get a chance when Jonny Bairstow was batting on 14 and he hit it straight to gully where Hanuma Vihari was stationed. Vihari spilled the catch and Bairstow made India pay the price. From dominating almost throughout the game, India went on to lose the game which shows how good the English batters were. 

    Here is how the Internet reacted after India's defeat: 

    Trolling next level!

    He will slap you with bat one day!

    Will take all of it!

    Ohhh!

    Brilliant!

    Great partnership!

    Good victory!

    No one is gonna accept it!

    No comments!

    Not funny!

