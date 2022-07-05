IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to England beating India by 7 wickets to register famous win and level series

Today at 4:45 PM
England defeated India to register a famous win which will be remembered for a long time on the back of some brilliant batting from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Both English batters scored centuries and were unbeaten to make sure India was denied a series win in the final Test match of the series.
England outclassed India in the final Test match of the series to register a famous win and deny the visitors a series victory. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the architects of the victory as both batters smashed brilliant hundreds and stayed unbeaten to take their team home. India bowlers were clueless in the final innings of the Test match after English openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees provided a great start which pushed India on the backfoot. 
India did manage to take quick wickets before and after tea but that was the only joy that they tasted. From thereon, Jonny Bairstow (114) and Joe Root (142) made sure India did not get a chance as they kept smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Root played a chanceless inning but India did get a chance when Jonny Bairstow was batting on 14 and he hit it straight to gully where Hanuma Vihari was stationed. Vihari spilled the catch and Bairstow made India pay the price. From dominating almost throughout the game, India went on to lose the game which shows how good the English batters were.
Here is how the Internet reacted after India's defeat:
Trolling next level!
Virat Kohli joining in with England’s victory celebrations 🏏 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CC2FUZA1TY— James (@Surreycricfan) July 5, 2022
He will slap you with bat one day!
#ViratKohli reaction after #England won#ENGvsIND #dropoutkohli pic.twitter.com/zVllfuTJI1— Suraj Gupta (@SurajGu85705673) July 5, 2022
Will take all of it!
Kohli scored a triple century with his over celebration and Jonny bairstow scored a 100 with his bat.#Kohli #ViratKohli #Bairstow #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OBcA8xQIrM— BRAD PITT (@imsubm7) July 5, 2022
Ohhh!
Virat Kohli..— Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) July 5, 2022
Hundred's since 2019 - 0
Over the top celebrations - 350
He is FINISHED. 😂😂😂#ENGvIND
📹 @SkyCricketpic.twitter.com/aDma4KdZwu
Brilliant!
England’s last four 4th innings scores:— Zeus 🏏🏉 (@Zeus_Cricket) July 5, 2022
378/3 🏆 Won
296/3 🏆 Won
299/5 🏆 Won
279/5 🏆 Won
Incredible.#ENGvIND #TestCricket #Edgbaston #JoeRoot #JonnyBairstow #WTC
Great partnership!
England won the test match brilliant partnership by @root66 and @jbairstow21 💖💖💖💖✨— Êñgr Syed Naveed Ul Hassan (@enggshahg) July 5, 2022
Good victory!
England Won by 7 Wickets.— Muhammad Arslan Akbar 🇵🇰 (@itsarsalawan) July 5, 2022
Joe Root 💯❤️
Jonny Bairstow 💯❤️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lMfiuMIXdS
No one is gonna accept it!
'Most dislikeable cricketer': English media slams Kohli's 'pathetic' celebration— Vaswani Manoj (@manojvam64) July 5, 2022
The British media is not impressed with Virat Kohli's over the top, calling it shameful, pathetic and embarrassing'.
Hindustan Times
Do you agree pic.twitter.com/4KucmbiQ2q
No comments!
All the English fans slamming @imVkohli for his wild wicket celebrations, did he hit on an ailing nerve guys?😜#ENGvsIND #ENGvsIND5thTest @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI @ECB_cricket— frontline warrior (@sportBlooded) July 5, 2022
Not funny!
Virat Kohli's funny celebration 😂😂😂😂 #INDvsENG #ViratKohli #BCCI #ENGvsIND https://t.co/wxGkOXTbhe— Svn (@KundanR_Dhayade) July 5, 2022
