IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to England beating India by 7 wickets to register famous win and level series

India did manage to take quick wickets before and after tea but that was the only joy that they tasted. From thereon, Jonny Bairstow (114) and Joe Root (142) made sure India did not get a chance as they kept smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Root played a chanceless inning but India did get a chance when Jonny Bairstow was batting on 14 and he hit it straight to gully where Hanuma Vihari was stationed. Vihari spilled the catch and Bairstow made India pay the price. From dominating almost throughout the game, India went on to lose the game which shows how good the English batters were.