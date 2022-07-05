IND vs ENG 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah that rare beast of international cricket, remarks David Lloyd

The stand-in skipper proceeded to excel in the match, breaking records with both bat and ball. Bumrah’s knock of 31 not-out in the first innings saw him help register the most expensive over in Test cricket history, ravaging Stuart Broad for 35 runs. When the hosts took to the crease, the pacer ripped apart their top order by scalping wickets of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. In the process, he became the most successful Indian bowler in a Test series in England, tallying 21 wickets in five matches.