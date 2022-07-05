IND vs ENG 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah that rare beast of international cricket, remarks David Lloyd

Today at 3:53 PM
David Lloyd was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah, acknowledging him as one of the few fast bowlers who have managed to captain a Test side in recent years, before commending his unique action. He further praised the rise of pacers in India, crediting Virat Kohli for placing focus on the department.
Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pacer since Kapil Dev to lead the Indian cricket team in Tests, after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ongoing Edgbaston Test with COVID-19. The 28-year-old became India’s 36th captain in the format, 35 years since India’s first World Cup winning captain last took charge of the Men in Blue.
The stand-in skipper proceeded to excel in the match, breaking records with both bat and ball. Bumrah’s knock of 31 not-out in the first innings saw him help register the most expensive over in Test cricket history, ravaging Stuart Broad for 35 runs. When the hosts took to the crease, the pacer ripped apart their top order by scalping wickets of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. In the process, he became the most successful Indian bowler in a Test series in England, tallying 21 wickets in five matches.
The achievements and style of the right-arm quick have earned him plaudits from renowned English expert and former international David Lloyd.
“Jasprit Bumrah is that rare beast of international cricket – a fast-bowling captain. I can’t think of too many over the years - Bob Willis, Pat Cummins. Bumrah is high-quality and must be so awkward to face. His arms are stiff; the batsman doesn’t get a clear view of the ball due to the quirkiness of his action, and then he releases it at close to 90mph. He takes his wickets at spit,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.
Jasprit Bumrah is a part of a growing generation of successful fast bowlers in the country. Along with the likes of Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, the speedster has helped Men in Blue win multiple series in SENA conditions and conquer the Test mace thrice consecutively. The leader of this revolution was former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who placed emphasis on building a pace attack suitable for foreign conditions. He has personally overseen the rise of the likes of Mohammad Siraj, and has received due credit from Lloyd for the same.
“India has evolved as a team over the decades. Once noted for world-class spin bowlers, their next phase took in world-class batsmen,” he observed.
“Fast bowling was neglected until the late 1980s when Dennis Lilee launched the MRF Pace Foundation. When Virat Kohli came along, he realised his team had to take 20 wickets to win Tests. Their attack has become a potent force since (then).”
