IND vs ENG 2022 | India paying the price for not playing Ashwin, opines Danish Kaneria

England got off to a flying start on day four, quickly wrapping up India’s innings for 245. Their openers continued the momentum with a crucial 107-run stand before the hosts lost three wickets in the span of 15 balls. However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have since steadied the ship, both unbeaten presently in their 70s. They have hardly struggled against lone Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja who is wicketless in the match so far. The duo look primed to take their team to victory, and India will need to be at their best to ensure a series victory at Edgbaston on Tuesday.