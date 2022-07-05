IND vs ENG 2022 | India paying the price for not playing Ashwin, opines Danish Kaneria

Today at 12:52 PM
Danish Kaneria has taken to social media to criticize Rahul Dravid’s decision of not playing Ravichandran Ashwin, despite the veteran’s knowledge of English conditions. He feels that the spinner’s exclusion has led India to an impending loss, despite their lead in the earlier stages of the game.
Danish Kaneria has backed fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin publicly after the latter was yet again made to sit on the bench in the tour of England. The Indian finger spinner has now sat out all the five Tests, despite being the number two ranked bowler in red-ball cricket. When England visited the subcontinent last year, Ashwin had scalped 32 wickets in just four matches, picking up three five-wicket hauls in the process. He was especially successful against the English skipper Ben Stokes, bringing his tally against him to 10 wickets in international cricket while conceding less than 200 runs.
Kaneria placed a majority of the blame on Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, given the former batsman’s vast experience in English conditions. India’s bowling woes in the second innings have seen them concede 150 runs for the fourth wicket so far, with England needing just 119 runs to equal the series.
"Winning to losing position team India at Edgbaston. Why Ravichandran Ashwin was not in playing eleven who made the call, Dravid, as coach played so much in England, know the condition very well it’s England summer where the wickets get baked and dry and from day 3 ball gets to spin, where there is seam it will spin because of moisture. Only Bumrah looks that he can do wonders. India made the mistake and paying the price," he posted on the Koo app.
England got off to a flying start on day four, quickly wrapping up India’s innings for 245. Their openers continued the momentum with a crucial 107-run stand before the hosts lost three wickets in the span of 15 balls. However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have since steadied the ship, both unbeaten presently in their 70s. They have hardly struggled against lone Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja who is wicketless in the match so far. The duo look primed to take their team to victory, and India will need to be at their best to ensure a series victory at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
