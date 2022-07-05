IND vs ENG 2022, 5th Test | Internet reacts to umpire Richard Kettleborough scolding Stuart Broad for complaints

Today at 12:46 PM
In a video that surfaced on social media, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough was seen scolding Stuart Broad during the fifth Test match between India and England, taking place at Edgbaston. During England's first innings on Day 3, Kettleborough asked Broad to shut up and focus on his batting.
In the ongoing fifth Test match between England and India, taking place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Stuart Broad was scolded by the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough. The incident took place while England were batting in the first innings when Broad went to Kettleborough to complain about short balls bowled to him by India's stand-in Test captain Jasprit Bumrah.
In response, Broad was told to shut up by the umpire Kettleborough and was suggested to focus on his own batting. "Let us do the umpiring - you do the batting, alright?" Kettleborough was seen saying to broad in a video that went viral on social media. "Otherwise you're going to get into trouble again. One for the over."
Still, after watching Broad moaning after the warning, Kettleborough said, "Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up."
