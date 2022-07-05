IND vs ENG 2022, 5th Test | Felt short with the bat yesterday, admits Jasprit Bumrah

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the fifth Test versus England, India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has admitted that they did not stage an impressive batting display on Day 4 which eventually cost the series. Despite having a 132-run lead in the first innings, India lost at Edgbaston.

Despite having a memorable outing with both bat and ball, Jasprit Bumrah failed to end up on the winning side on his first assignment as India's captain. On Tuesday, in the fifth postponed Test match versus England, India endured a heartbreaking seven-wicket defeat, courtesy of a magnificent unbeaten 254-run stand between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Riding on their partnership, England chased down a record-breaking target of 378 inside the first session on Day 5.

Earlier in the game, England were bowled out for 284 in the first innings in reply off India's 416. Then in the second innings, the visitors slipped from 153/3 to 245 all out, setting a target of 378. At the post-match presentation, Bumrah, like many Indian fans, felt their scores could have been better.

"I think yesterday [Monday], we fell short with the bat, and we had to come back with the ball. That is the phase where we let the opposition in, and the momentum kept shifting away from us," Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.

Although Bumrah was not entirely unhappy after their overall performance and felt it was a fair result to share the series 2-2.

"We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result. Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack. We were ahead in the game. He takes his chances, backs himself and is very happy for him," Bumrah added.