ECB, Warwickshire investigate crowd racism at Edgbaston

Edgbaston officials, consisting of ECB members and Warwickshire board members, are investigating allegations of racist behaviour by a few fans during the ongoing fifth Test match between England and India. The officials have also apologized after watching a few racist abuse videos on social media.
An investigation will be instituted by Warwickshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) into alleged racist abuse directed at a section of spectators during Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test match between England and India at Edgbaston. One account on social media claimed that there was racist abuse directed at India fans in the Eric Hollies stand, while another mentioned they faced 'disgusting racism' which was 'some of the worst abuse we've ever experienced at a match'.
Edgbaston officials apologised for their behaviour and said they would investigate the matter as soon as they can.
One of the spectators posted on Twitter, 'women were literally in tears' after the racist abuse. Azeem Rafeeq, who had raised allegations of racist abuse last year, bullying and harassment at Yorkshire, also highlighted the issue by sharing some of the posts.
"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket," the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Twitter.
Soon after, Warwickshire's chief executive Stuart Cain released a statement, saying: "I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."
