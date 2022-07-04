Internet reacts to ‘all-rounder’ Harshal Patel’s brisk 36-ball 54 in India’s T20 warm-up match

India got off to a torrid start, crawling to 8/3 in three overs. But Dinesh Karthik and Venkatesh Iyer held the fort, scoring 34 and 20 respectively before Harshal Patel stole the show. Harshal, who is widely regarded as one of the finest death-over specialists around in T20 cricket, walked to bat at No. 7. Then he hit 54 off just 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes to take India to a respectable total. Then, with the ball, he chipped in with handy contributions as well, returning figures of 2-23 in 3.3 overs to be fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.