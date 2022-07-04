Internet reacts to ‘all-rounder’ Harshal Patel’s brisk 36-ball 54 in India’s T20 warm-up match

Yesterday at 8:21 PM
Harshal Patel is widely regarded as one of the finest death-over specialists around in T20 cricket but on Sunday during India's warm-up match versus Northamptonshire, he impressed with the bat as well. The 31-year-old, who is known for batting as well in the domestic circuit, hit 54 off 36 balls.
Ahead of the three-match T20I series versus England, India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs in the second T20 warm-up match at County Ground, Northampton. They posted 149/8 batting first and then bowled out the Northants for 139 in 19.3 overs.
India got off to a torrid start, crawling to 8/3 in three overs. But Dinesh Karthik and Venkatesh Iyer held the fort, scoring 34 and 20 respectively before Harshal Patel stole the show. Harshal, who is widely regarded as one of the finest death-over specialists around in T20 cricket, walked to bat at No. 7. Then he hit 54 off just 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes to take India to a respectable total. Then, with the ball, he chipped in with handy contributions as well, returning figures of 2-23 in 3.3 overs to be fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.
Here is how internet reacted after Harshal's brisk innings at County Ground, Northampton:
Bowler tp bastman converted!
Yesterday Harshal Patel masterclass with bat in Practice match : pic.twitter.com/pssICuOqJp— Sai (@akakrcb6) July 4, 2022
He's legend!
Harshal Patel madness in the Warm Up game - fifty from 32 balls. He was on 10 (15), scored last 44 runs in just 19 balls— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2022
He deserves it!
Harshal Patel won the man of the match in the warm-up game: 54(36) with bat and 2/23 with ball. pic.twitter.com/I0PaNYuppa— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2022
Great knock!
Harshal Patel 54(38)👀👀— 100rabh Sinha (@SaurabhSinha24) July 4, 2022
Hahaha! Yeah :D
Team india should bring harshal Patel in the test team— AAYUSHHH 🇮🇳 (@bebaslachara_) July 4, 2022
Man has got some strength with his bat too!
Led by Harshal Patel’s pyrotechnics, India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs https://t.co/JolXwPrDbt— selfie queen23 (@queen23_selfie) July 4, 2022
He has that potential!
Harshal Patel is disciplined and played a blinder in latest t20.. he can try out for longest format.. with his capability to vary his pace.. @BCCI— Hemen Bordoloi (@HBORDOLOI) July 4, 2022
Huge moment for him!
Harshal Patel scored fifty 😭😭— T/#Anti-NewEra (@TooOpinionated9) July 3, 2022
We won it!
In other news Harshal Patel scored a fifty & we just might be able to win the warmup game.— Arjun (@ofdwaparyug) July 3, 2022
