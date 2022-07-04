sport iconCricket

    Internet reacts to ‘all-rounder’ Harshal Patel’s brisk 36-ball 54 in India’s T20 warm-up match

    Harshal Patel hit a brisk 36-ball 54 in India’s T20 warm-up match.

    Northamptonshire YouTube.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:21 PM

    Harshal Patel is widely regarded as one of the finest death-over specialists around in T20 cricket but on Sunday during India's warm-up match versus Northamptonshire, he impressed with the bat as well. The 31-year-old, who is known for batting as well in the domestic circuit, hit 54 off 36 balls.

    Ahead of the three-match T20I series versus England, India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs in the second T20 warm-up match at County Ground, Northampton. They posted 149/8 batting first and then bowled out the Northants for 139 in 19.3 overs.

    India got off to a torrid start, crawling to 8/3 in three overs. But Dinesh Karthik and Venkatesh Iyer held the fort, scoring 34 and 20 respectively before Harshal Patel stole the show. Harshal, who is widely regarded as one of the finest death-over specialists around in T20 cricket, walked to bat at No. 7. Then he hit 54 off just 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes to take India to a respectable total. Then, with the ball, he chipped in with handy contributions as well, returning figures of 2-23 in 3.3 overs to be fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.

    Here is how internet reacted after Harshal's brisk innings at County Ground, Northampton:

