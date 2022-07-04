IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's 'magic ball' to dismiss Zak Crawley

India and England are up against each other in the final Test match of the series. The battle between the teams is heating up as India has set a target of 378 for the hosts who have a reputation to chase down totals with their style of play. Earlier in the day, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant started the day for India but both batters fell shortly after their fifty. Shreyas Iyer's struggles against the short ball continued as he was dismissed by Matthew Potts in a similar fashion to the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and the Indian tailenders were not as effective on a day four pitch as Ben Stokes made sure India did not take the game away from them.