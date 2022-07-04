sport iconCricket

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's 'magic ball' to dismiss Zak Crawley

    Jasprit Bumrah gave India a much needed wicket.

    ICC Twitter

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's 'magic ball' to dismiss Zak Crawley

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:22 PM

    Test cricket is one of the most unpredictable formats of the game as the game can turn on its head at any moment. Just when everyone thought England was cruising along, Jasprit Bumrah produced a magic ball to rattle Zak Crawley's stumps who had looked solid up until that moment in the game.

    India and England are up against each other in the final Test match of the series. The battle between the teams is heating up as India has set a target of 378 for the hosts who have a reputation to chase down totals with their style of play. Earlier in the day, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant started the day for India but both batters fell shortly after their fifty. Shreyas Iyer's struggles against the short ball continued as he was dismissed by Matthew Potts in a similar fashion to the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and the Indian tailenders were not as effective on a day four pitch as Ben Stokes made sure India did not take the game away from them. 

    As the English openers came out to bat, Zak Crawley and Alex Lees smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park. The left-handed Lees raced away to his fifty and looks threatening as of now. Zak Crawley too started matching Lees shot for shot and the Indian camp looked concerned. 

    However, Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah came back in the attack after the ball got changed and did just what the Indian team needed. On the fourth ball of the 21st over, Bumrah pitched the ball and it came back in sharply much like a "magic ball" which deceived Zak Crawley completely as he left the ball alone that crashed into his stumps handing India a much-needed breakthrough. 

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

