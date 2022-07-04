IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli ecstatic after Alex Lees' run out

Jasprit Bumrah looked upbeat when he returned after tea as he dismissed Ollie Pope for zero. This was imperative from India's point of view as otherwise, it would have been tough for the Indian team had Pope got his eye in. But, what caught everyone's eye was the conversation that was going on between Alex Lees and Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli's constant sledging got to Alex Lees a bit and disturbed his concentration. On the first ball of the 24th over, Alex Lees played a shot towards fine-leg while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling. Joe Root who was at the non-strikers end called Lees for a single who had no idea where the ball is and looked hesitant for the run. However, he ran but Mohammed Shami who was stationed at fine-leg sent in the throw and Ravindra Jadeja ran Lees out. Lees was out for 56.