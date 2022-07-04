IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli ecstatic after Alex Lees' run out

Yesterday at 9:04 PM
Virat Kohli is known to be very expressive on the field and especially in Test cricket when his team is struggling a bit. During the game between India and England, Virat Kohli and Alex Lees were involved in a heated war of words following which Lees got run out leaving Virat Kohli ecstatic.
The match between India and England is getting tense as both teams are battling it out. England chasing 378, got off to a great start after openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley scored some quick runs to push India on the backfoot. However, just before tea, Indian captain Jasorut Bumrah took matters into his hands and bowled a magic ball to bamboozle Zak Crawley and give India the first wicket of the innings.
Jasprit Bumrah looked upbeat when he returned after tea as he dismissed Ollie Pope for zero. This was imperative from India's point of view as otherwise, it would have been tough for the Indian team had Pope got his eye in. But, what caught everyone's eye was the conversation that was going on between Alex Lees and Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli's constant sledging got to Alex Lees a bit and disturbed his concentration. On the first ball of the 24th over, Alex Lees played a shot towards fine-leg while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling. Joe Root who was at the non-strikers end called Lees for a single who had no idea where the ball is and looked hesitant for the run. However, he ran but Mohammed Shami who was stationed at fine-leg sent in the throw and Ravindra Jadeja ran Lees out. Lees was out for 56.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was ecstatic and expressed his emotions in his own unique way which the Indian fans have loved over the years.
