WATCH | Umran Malik wraps up Brooke Guest with a sensational delivery

Today at 1:14 PM
It is always a wonderful sight to see a bowler with express pace beating a batter all hands up and sending the stumps flying. Umran Malik shined with his dazzling pace in the warm-up game against Derbyshire as he clean bowled Brooke Guest on a score of 23 uprooting his middle stumps in the process.
India’s white-ball team started their tour to England on a positive note as they beat Derbyshire by seven wickets in the warm-up game. Batting first Derbyshire scored 150/8 and the Indian team chased the target easily courtesy of a half-century from Deepak Hooda. In the first innings, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik bowled well and picked a couple of wickets each. Malik was seen bowling well and he produced one of the memorable dismissals in the match.
Malik was bowling the 17th over of the innings. Brooke Guest was on the strike and he was playing on 23 runs. The right-arm pacer bowled a length ball at high speed on the last ball of over. Guest tried to take a swing at it for big hit but made no contact with the ball. The delivery cannoned into the middle stump and it was uprooted immediately.
Umran Malik 🔥👀— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 1, 2022
🎥 @DerbyshireCCC pic.twitter.com/y54gQAywYp
