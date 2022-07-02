Reports | Bangladesh cricketers face terrible sea voyage in West Indies

According to Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo, the squad members suffered a bout of seasickness while travelling for their T20I series against West Indies, Most of the team members didn’t have any prior experience of via sea and so they fell sick when tides struck the boat during the journey.

Bangladesh are on a tour to West Indies for a multi-format series. They were outclassed in the Test series by 2-0 and the team will now head into three-match T20I series. The last Test was played in St Lucia and the first T20I will be played in Dominica and so the team was supposed to travel via sea. According to a report published by Bangladesh Newspaper Prothom Alo, most of the players from the Bangladesh team fell sick while traveling through ferries for the first time.

The report further states that it wasn’t a large ferry and so six to seven feet high waves were enough to make the ferry swing wildly. As the tides were striking the boat cricketers began to feel sick one after the other. According to the report, Shoriful Islam and Nafees Iqbal were a few of the worst-affected players.

“We are the ones who can fall sick and die here, us, nothing will happen to them,” said one player according to the report.

“I have toured many countries, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. None of us are used to this. Forget about playing, what will happen if one of us gets seriously ill in the ferry. This is the worst tour of my life," said another.

Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury revealed that they had no other option than to agree to travel arrangements by ferry.

"We were concerned regarding the issue. But the first thing is that it is the host country that always arranges this [transportations for players from one state to another]. Still, we did show our concern about this. But the problem was that the Windies official wanted to send contingents of both sides together as it is their standard practice," he said to Bangladesh news publication, The Daily Star.

The doctors were rushed after the players reached Dominica and the doctors assured that the symptoms will pass away in a few hours. The team will be hopeful for a quick recovery of players as they will play their first T20I on Saturday.

