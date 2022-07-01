sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts as fans break into 'Jarvo' chant after spectator enters ground

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ravindra Jadeja played an important knock in the fifth Test.

    Twitter

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts as fans break into 'Jarvo' chant after spectator enters ground

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:08 AM

    Fans running into the ground has been a common sight in India's Test matches in England since last year as Jarvo was one guy who kept doing this last year. As India plays the fifth Test match against England fans on the ground witnessed a fan enter the ground once again which led to 'Jarvo chants'.

    India is up against England in the fifth Test match of the series as they lead the series 2-1. After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first. The Indian opening batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill faced the new ball but could not do much as James Anderson removed both batters early in the innings which did not allow India to start strongly. Following this, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari tried to rebuild the partnership.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    However, that too was in vain as Matthew Potts got rid of Hanuma Vihari for 20 and Virat Kohli for 11 leaving the Indian team rattled. It was up to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to rebuild India's innings and they did just that. Rishabh Pant after getting his eye in smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the ground and scored 146 from 111 balls before Joe Root dismissed him. Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant half-century and is unbeaten at 83 as India ended the day with 338/7.

    But, what caught the internet's attention was when a fan entered the ground. Like last year, where Jarvo had become a sensation as he kept entering the ground, a fan in the fifth Test match at Edgbaston entered the ground and was caught by the security and dragged out of the field. However, fans who were present in the stadium seemed to enjoy it and chanted Jarvo's name. 

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    Le phir aagaya! XD XD XD XD

    Absolute beauty! :D :D

    Yes that's how you do!

    Rishabh Pant remember the name!

    Sheer carnage!

    Take a bow, Sir Ravindra Jadeja!

    Man with mass and class!

    India is so proud to have such player!

    Jaddu is TRUST in Indian's low times!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down