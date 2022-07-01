IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts as fans break into 'Jarvo' chant after spectator enters ground

Today at 12:08 AM
Fans running into the ground has been a common sight in India's Test matches in England since last year as Jarvo was one guy who kept doing this last year. As India plays the fifth Test match against England fans on the ground witnessed a fan enter the ground once again which led to 'Jarvo chants'.
India is up against England in the fifth Test match of the series as they lead the series 2-1. After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first. The Indian opening batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill faced the new ball but could not do much as James Anderson removed both batters early in the innings which did not allow India to start strongly. Following this, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari tried to rebuild the partnership.
However, that too was in vain as Matthew Potts got rid of Hanuma Vihari for 20 and Virat Kohli for 11 leaving the Indian team rattled. It was up to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to rebuild India's innings and they did just that. Rishabh Pant after getting his eye in smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the ground and scored 146 from 111 balls before Joe Root dismissed him. Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant half-century and is unbeaten at 83 as India ended the day with 338/7.
But, what caught the internet's attention was when a fan entered the ground. Like last year, where Jarvo had become a sensation as he kept entering the ground, a fan in the fifth Test match at Edgbaston entered the ground and was caught by the security and dragged out of the field. However, fans who were present in the stadium seemed to enjoy it and chanted Jarvo's name.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Le phir aagaya! XD XD XD XD
Jarvo 2.0 pic.twitter.com/UUFK0Y4FC0— tuckage (@tuckage78) July 1, 2022
Absolute beauty! :D :D
The joy of rahul sir is for @RishabhPant17 what a player 👏 🙌 #RishabhPant #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/T6eb6kmJHk— Raj Mrityunjay (@Rajromantic1) July 1, 2022
Yes that's how you do!
Our spider destroyed their leech #RishabhPant #INDvsENG— विदूषक (@VidhushaK_) July 1, 2022
Rishabh Pant remember the name!
#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/RphewbOelB— Ibrahim Dhoni (@IbrahimDhoni1) July 1, 2022
Sheer carnage!
Session 1 belongs to England but Day 1 belongs to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja!— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) July 1, 2022
Unbelievable batting from both left hand batters!
India ended Day 1 at 338/7 with Jadeja still batting at 83*#ENGvsIND #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/314CsxLOoc
Take a bow, Sir Ravindra Jadeja!
Sir Ravindra Jadeja in Tests since 2017:— MANISH (@KuntasticAguero) July 1, 2022
Innings - 50
Runs - 1600
Average - 45.7
50s - 14
100s - 2 pic.twitter.com/fhv2mz61Ms
Man with mass and class!
SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA ❤🙏— Die hard fan of RRRamcharan (@devotteofcharan) July 1, 2022
INDIA is not giving so much importance to JADEJA
He is done in every tym when INDIA needs 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
India is so proud to have such player!
SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA ❤🙏— Die hard fan of RRRamcharan (@devotteofcharan) July 1, 2022
RESPECT AND GREAT FUL👍👍🙌
Jaddu is TRUST in Indian's low times!
What an innings by #RishabhPant and Ravindra #Jadeja 🙌. Full on t20 mode. 338 in 72 overs that too when we were 5 wickets down 😎 #INDvsENG #IndiavsEngland #testcricket— omkar (@omkar_mi6) July 1, 2022
