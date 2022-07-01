IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts as fans break into 'Jarvo' chant after spectator enters ground

However, that too was in vain as Matthew Potts got rid of Hanuma Vihari for 20 and Virat Kohli for 11 leaving the Indian team rattled. It was up to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to rebuild India's innings and they did just that. Rishabh Pant after getting his eye in smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the ground and scored 146 from 111 balls before Joe Root dismissed him. Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant half-century and is unbeaten at 83 as India ended the day with 338/7.