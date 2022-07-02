IND vs ENG 2022 | Shubhman Gill needs to bring discipline into his game, opines Ravi Shastri

India are playing the rescheduled fifth Test from last year’s series against England and have an opportunity to register a historic win. They are leading 2-1 in the series and either a draw or a victory will earn them a series win. The team were invited to bat first on the first day of the Test match. Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings. Gill was playing with a positive mindset and was looking in good touch. However, he nicked a ball outside off from James Anderson on a score of 17.