IND vs ENG 2022 | Shubhman Gill needs to bring discipline into his game, opines Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri believes that Shubhman Gill needs to bring some control in his game and put a value on his wicket after getting dismissed for 17 runs in first innings of the one-off Test. He also added that Gill will be disappointed with his dismissal as he departed early on a boundary-scoring ground.
India are playing the rescheduled fifth Test from last year’s series against England and have an opportunity to register a historic win. They are leading 2-1 in the series and either a draw or a victory will earn them a series win. The team were invited to bat first on the first day of the Test match. Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings. Gill was playing with a positive mindset and was looking in good touch. However, he nicked a ball outside off from James Anderson on a score of 17.
While reflecting on Gill’s innings, Ravi Shastri said that the youngster needs to bring discipline in his game and put a value on his wicket.
"That's unfortunate. He (Shubman Gill) is a class act. He needs to bring that discipline into his game. That's a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it. This is a boundary-scoring ground but you need to put value on your wicket. You have to stick there and runs will come eventually," Shastri said while commenting for Sky.
"Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was the intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off-stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of hard work.
Soon, after the wicket of Gill, other batters followed him, and India were reduced to 98/5. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a crucial partnership. Pant scored a century while Jadeja registered a fifty to help India to recover the innings. India are poised at 338/7 at the end of the first day and will aim to cross the 400-run mark.
