IND vs ENG 2022| Rishabh Pant’s style of play not a surprise anymore, remarks Ajit Agarkar

This was Pant’s second century of the series, making him the only visiting wicketkeeper batsman ever to score multiple centuries in Tests in England. Coming in amidst a batting collapse for India, the 23-year-old managed to swing the tide with his innings and establish India as the frontrunners for the contest. His 146 came off just 111 balls, achieving the feat in his trademark aggressive fashion. Pant has previously reached the three-figure mark in Tests in India, Australia and South Africa as well, with all his big knocks coming at crucial junctures in the games. Reflecting on Pant’s innings, Ajit Agarkar stated that his aggressive approach in the Tests is not a surprise anymore.