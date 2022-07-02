IND vs ENG 2022 | Rishabh Pant has worked out his game plan in Test cricket, reckons Saba Karim

Saba Karim is of the opinion that Rishabh Pant has worked out his game in red-ball cricket and there is clarity in his thought process. Karim further backed Pant’s batting saying he has bailed out India on many occasions whenever their so-called fragile batting line-up has collapsed.

The one-off Test between India and England has been a good outing so far for the visitors. They were on verge of being wrapped up on a low total in the first innings but a batting masterclass from Rishabh Pant has put them in a much better situation. India were reduced to 98/5 but Pant and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings with their mammoth partnership. Pant scored century while Jadeja is still playing after scoring a half-century and is heading for a hundred.

Many former crickets have praised Pant after his exploits on the first day and Saba Karim has joined the list of names to do so. He believes that Pant has sorted out his game in the longest format and possesses clarity in his thought process.

“He has worked out his game plan in Test cricket. There is a clarity in his thought process, he knows when to attack, he knows when to defend. He also understands the situation of the game and can bat according to that,” Karim stated in the broadcast.

“I think it has been a revelation the way Rishabh Pant's Test match career has shaped up so far. In so many occasions, he has bailed out India's so-called fragile batting line-up."

Pant mixed his innings with defense and aggression. He played cautiously against the quality deliveries but never missed an opportunity to play a big hit on loose balls. Pant first smashed the pacers to all areas of the ground and when they bought in Jack Leach to bowl, Pant tormented him. Karim said that his confidence and willingness to control the innings are commendable.

“That shows the way he has been playing these days. His confidence and his willingness to control the entire innings,” he stated.

“He has shown maturity but at the same time he loves to counter-attack in such a splendid manner. It comes too easily to him, so there is a huge difference between his white ball batting exploits compared to his red ball batting exploits.”