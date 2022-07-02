IND vs ENG 2022| No merit in claims of my Test return, reveals Jos Buttler

This has led to calls of him returning to the Test setup, seeming like a perfect fit for Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ aggressive cricketing philosophy. Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara had backed him up for the role of an opener in the red-ball side, with retired England batsman Michael Vaughan seconding the opinion. However, Buttler has laid to rest all such reports, having last featured unsuccessfully in the England all-whites during the Ashes earlier in the year.