IND vs ENG 2022| Kohli looked hungry for runs, observes Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann was quick to recognize the intent and composure of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli and said that he looked hungry to score runs on the first day of the Edgbaston Test on Friday. The former off-spinner went on to back the number four batsman for a big score in the second innings.

The opening day of the one-off Test in Edgbaston between England and India saw many storylines unfold despite a rather lengthy rain interruption. A major moment in the game came early in the second session when young pacer Matthew Potts managed to get the valuable wicket of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Having come in at 46/2, the 33-year-old looked quite comfortable at the crease and hit two good looking shots for four. However, he was undone by a thick inside edge after tallying just 11 runs while attempting to leave a wide delivery from Potts. Nevertheless, former English spinner Graeme Swann believes the wicket was simply a freak incident and Kohli shouldn’t mull much over the dismissal.

“I must say, apart from that inside edge (after Lunch) and the ball he got out to today, Kohli looked really composed out there. If you see his legs, he was trying to get outside the off-stump. I am going to say he was quite unlucky,” Swann was quoted saying by India Today to Sony Sports.

Kohli hasn’t scored an international century since November 2019, despite getting several good starts in the period. The top-order batsman has developed a habit of losing his wicket just when he looks set at the crease, a trend that might change in the second innings of the ongoing match as per Swann.

“I don’t think he should worry too much about that. He looked composed and he was hungry for runs. And he looked devastated when he got out. I was looking at this, when a top-order batter gets out, if they just walk off, it doesn’t look right. He didn’t, he looked devastated as he wanted it today,” the finger-spinner added.

A top-order collapse saw India reeling at 98/5 at one stage. However, a blitzkrieg century from Rishabh Pant along with a composed Jadeja 50 steadied the ship for the Men in Blue in remarkable fashion. Swann is of the opinion that this might inspire confidence in Kohli to reap the rewards from what looks like a batter-friendly pitch in the second innings.

“I won’t be surprised after watching Rishabh and Jadeja, he probably would want to tuck in in the second innings,” He concluded.