IND vs ENG 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah might be in dilemma about how to use himself after taking captaincy, opines Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles has stated that Jasprit Bumrah might have some confusion regarding using his overs as a captain in the one-off Test against England. He also mentioned that India believes in Bumrah’s captaincy skills and he will have some support from other experienced players in decision-making.
India have started in a solid way against England in the one-off Test and Rishabh Pant is the cause behind it. After being invited to bat first, visitors were poised on 98/5 but the partnership between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped them cross the 300-run mark. Both of them stitched a 222-run partnership and India are at 338/7 at the end of day 1.
As Rohit Sharma missed the game after testing Covid positive, Jasprit Bumrah is the captain for the ongoing Test. He will also spearhead the bowling unit along with being the captain of the national team. Ashley Giles has shared his views on handing the captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah and has said that he might have confusion regarding using himself when the team will bowl.
"That's the interesting point.. Giving the captaincy to your most potent bowler and your strike bowler. And we've seen in the past that this can cause some confusion just for the bowler and captain himself. When do they bowl themself, how much do they bowl? And that's why we perhaps don't see fast bowlers captaining international teams in test matches that much particularly in recent times," Giles told ESPNCricinfo.
Bumrah will be the first pacer to lead the Indian team in a Test match in 36 years. Kapil Dev last led India in a Test match in 1986. Bumrah was handed the captaincy after Rohit was ruled out. The team management also appointed him as vice-captain in the home series against Sri Lanka earlier. Giles said that the team backs Bumrah’s leadership skills and also the help from experienced players in the team will inspire him to do well in the captaincy role.
"But clearly, the way India have used Bumrah as their vice-captain, they rate his leadership skills, they are trying to groom him in that responsibility so I think he'll be fine as he will also have some great guys around him," he explained.
