IND vs ENG 2022 | I try to play to the merit of the ball, reveals Rishabh Pant

"I like the opposition (England) but I do not think about it much. I just look to give my 100 per cent in every match. My focus is on the cricket I play. Every ball you cannot hit, so i keep focusing and if i think I need to defend, I defend and if I think I can hit the ball, I hit the ball. Putting the bad ball away is also important, if the bowler is bowling well, then giving him respect is also a good sign. I try to play to the merit of the ball," Pant said in the press conference after day 1.