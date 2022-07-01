IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli's downhearted walk after getting bowled

Fans from around the world have desperately waited for Virat Kohli to get some big runs under his belt as the batter has no centuries since November 2019. Virat Kohli was once again looking solid against England in the Test match till Matthew Potts rattled the star Indian batters' stumps.

India is up against England in the fifth Test match of the series from last year with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side. English captain Ben Stokes won the toss and asked India to bat first. Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings with Shubman Gill in place of Rohit Sharma who had tested positive for covid-19 and is not playing this match. However, India did not have much to celebrate as James Anderson was back to his best as he dismissed Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to give his side a great start.

Following Pujara's dismissal, Virat Kohli walked out to bat and was watchful from ball one. The former Indian captain made sure he was not poking any balls that were outside his off-stump and kept leaving. He and Hanuma Vihari were looking to build a partnership before the latter fell after scoring just 20. Following this, Rishabh Pant joined the former skipper as Indian fans pinned their hopes on them.

But, Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued as on the second ball of the 24th over, Matthew Potts bowled a late out swinger which moved away from Kohli. The batter was in two minds as he looked to leave the ball but it took the edge of his bat and dragged back onto the stumps leaving Kohli downhearted and Matthew Potts elated. Kohli could manage to score just 11 runs from 19 balls which included 2 boundaries.

Here is how the Internet reacted:

Le phir out hogaya! Kya socha?? Century maarega!! Naiii Galat😒😒😒

Double minded shot!

Kohli looked in two minds about whether to attack or defend ends up with furniture being disturbed#INDvsENG #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Jgth0co9v4 — Pushkar Pushp (@ppushp7) July 1, 2022

He was not sure on it!

Bowled hua lekin Out to edge se hi hua 😭#INDvsENG | #ViratKohli𓃵 — Viratstannn¹⁸ (@yourboyhamza21) July 1, 2022

Damn! It hurts :(

U either stop finding ways to get out or better kill us 😩🥺🙏

Virat Kohli 😒 pic.twitter.com/m5f3DDpKxD — NTR Fan Boy 🐯 (@Im_avhi18) July 1, 2022

No comments! :|

Welll! You can't tweet this after the WKT bruh :D :D

If Virat Kohli scores a century today, 100rs Paytm to everyone who retweets this tweet. — HiTeSH🥀🕊️ (@itzz_hitesh) July 1, 2022

Hahaha! True :(

Virat Kohli laughing at his fans🥲 : pic.twitter.com/7cXHZIHWjE — Ravi 🏏 (@kukreja_ravii) July 1, 2022

Not really! He's gonna come back one fine day.

Virat Kohli is finished 💔 — Prakash 18 (@GoatdeVilliers) July 1, 2022

It's hurts!!!!!! It's hurtsssss

These days After getting out Kohli looks as if someone else's fault . Bhai tune galat shot khela hai #ENGvIND #ViratKohli𓃵 — Amit Singh (@amit12_tweet) July 1, 2022