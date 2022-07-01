IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant's brilliant 100 against England

The left-handed batter had walked out to bat after Hanuma Vihari's wicket and India was in all sorts of trouble. To make matters worse, Virat Kohli who was at the crease was dismissed soon after. From there on, it was on Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to rebuild the innings and they did just that. Both left-handers took some time at the crease and started building a partnership. Once set, Pant started attacking the English bowlers and they seemed to be under a lot of pressure as they did not have any response to his counter-attacking strokes.