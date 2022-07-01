IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant's brilliant 100 against England

Yesterday at 10:31 PM
A century in Test cricket for any batter is special during their career but it becomes even better if it comes under pressure when your team needs you the most. Rishabh Pant did just that during the fifth Test match against England as he smashed a brilliant century to bring India back into the game.
Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was at his very best during the fifth Test match against England as he smashed a brilliant hundred. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the ground and bailed the Indian team out of trouble. He reached the milestone in just 89 balls as the Indian fans at Edgbaston as well as the team cheered him on and celebrated with him.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The left-handed batter had walked out to bat after Hanuma Vihari's wicket and India was in all sorts of trouble. To make matters worse, Virat Kohli who was at the crease was dismissed soon after. From there on, it was on Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to rebuild the innings and they did just that. Both left-handers took some time at the crease and started building a partnership. Once set, Pant started attacking the English bowlers and they seemed to be under a lot of pressure as they did not have any response to his counter-attacking strokes.
Rishabh Pant smashed 15 boundaries and one six during his knock and is still going strong at the time of writing this. India will hope that Pant can continue like this for his team and help them post a big total.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
In the slot!
101 meter 😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1Bp4sbDR8a— Sachin (@Sachin72342594) July 1, 2022
Wow! Shot boiii...
July 1, 2022
Brilliant inning from little boy!
@RishabhPant17 what an inning pic.twitter.com/NULUeFjzR5— rahul patange (@rahulpatange) July 1, 2022
He continues to impress!
#RishabhPant u beauty 😍🙌👏 #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/2r2gxS03zg— Jeetendra (@Jeetendra0908) July 1, 2022
Waaah! Reminds dhoni here!
I told my mom India is 95/5, and then she said "Rishabh Pant Hai Na". She believes on pant & Today he delivered. What an inning So far!@RishabhPant17 #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #CricketTwitter #RishabhPant— ❤️ 𝐀𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐳 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐤𝐡ᵀᴹ 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@Aifaz_Sheikh_) July 1, 2022
Loft shots only! Haha xD xD
Rishabh pant in whites>>>>>>>#INDvsENG— Babin bawa (@bawa_babin) July 1, 2022
Yeah! That;s true AF :D
'Pant' is making 'Bare'show of the bowlers..#believeinblue— श्रीनिवास🇮🇳 (@shreeniwaz) July 1, 2022
He's great for a reason!
Players are called Greats as they play when team needs badly,This guy @RishabhPant17 has shown us in last 1 year y he is rated so special, So much criticism around him but isn't effected.Keep going bro. #INDvsENG #Pant #RishabhPant— Shirish Pathak (@shirish486) July 1, 2022
So, who's copy cat now?
Jonny doing this only from last series and pant is doing this from his first test match so Jonny copying pant's style— himanshu dixit (@dixit_nanu) July 1, 2022
Pant be like: flower samje kya? Fire hi mein xD xD
While wickets are falling on the one hand Rishabh Pant held on to his nerves. This he has been doing multiple times in Australia & England. Great going Pant & Jadeja.@RishabhPant17 @imjadeja @rahuldravid_ind @BCCI— DrA JaganMohanReddy (@Jaganmo05121164) July 1, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.