    IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant's brilliant 100 against England

    Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 100 against England.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:31 PM

    A century in Test cricket for any batter is special during their career but it becomes even better if it comes under pressure when your team needs you the most. Rishabh Pant did just that during the fifth Test match against England as he smashed a brilliant century to bring India back into the game.

    Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was at his very best during the fifth Test match against England as he smashed a brilliant hundred. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the ground and bailed the Indian team out of trouble. He reached the milestone in just 89 balls as the Indian fans at Edgbaston as well as the team cheered him on and celebrated with him. 

    The left-handed batter had walked out to bat after Hanuma Vihari's wicket and India was in all sorts of trouble. To make matters worse, Virat Kohli who was at the crease was dismissed soon after. From there on, it was on Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to rebuild the innings and they did just that. Both left-handers took some time at the crease and started building a partnership. Once set, Pant started attacking the English bowlers and they seemed to be under a lot of pressure as they did not have any response to his counter-attacking strokes. 

    Rishabh Pant smashed 15 boundaries and one six during his knock and is still going strong at the time of writing this. India will hope that Pant can continue like this for his team and help them post a big total.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    In the slot!

    Wow! Shot boiii...

    Brilliant inning from little boy!

    He continues to impress!

    Waaah! Reminds dhoni here!

    Loft shots only! Haha xD xD

    Yeah! That;s true AF :D

    He's great for a reason!

    So, who's copy cat now?

    Pant be like: flower samje kya? Fire hi mein xD xD

