Virat Kohli has taken Indian Test team to a very strong place, says Dinesh Karthik

Virat Kohli shocked the entire cricket fraternity with his decision to quit the Test captaincy, a day after South Africa handed a 2-1 defeat to India in the three-match Test series. Earlier, Kohli had relinquished the T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021, and later the right-hand batsman was sacked from the ODI leadership as BCCI prefered a single captain for the white-ball format.

Kohli stepped down as India's most successful Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 Test matches. At home, India did not lose or draw a single Test series under the leadership of Kohli, and the national side won 16 away Tests during the right-hand batsman's captaincy stint. Team India won 3-0 in Sri Lanka in 2017, 2-1 in Australia during the 2018-19 tour, and defeated West Indies at their home twice by 2-0. Kohli also led India to a 2-1 lead in England last year before Covid-19 issues resulted in the postponement of the final Test.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has stated that Kohli has led India so well, and the former India skipper has taken the Test team to a very strong place. The India wicket-keeper batsman further added that Kohli has been one of the top captains for India in Test cricket.

"I remember MS Dhoni saying very clearly that India as a cricketing nation is very hard to have split captaincy. It is unfair for me to answer this question because only Virat knows why he took that decision to step down as captain, and I am sure he has a good reason behind it. He has led India so well and taken the Test team to a very strong place. As a person who has been part of the team and has played under him, I know the amount of effort he puts in every time he goes out on the field," Karthik told ANI.