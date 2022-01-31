Tim Bresnan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has announced retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains over his career after making international debut in 2006. Bresnan featured in 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20Is for England scoring 1608 international runs and taking 205 wickets overall.

England all-rounder, Tim Bresnan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, January 31. The right-hander made his international debut for England during a T20I fixture against Sri Lanka in 2006. Bresnan has 575 runs and 72 wickets from 23 Tests and has 871 runs and 109 wickets from 85 ODIs. Also, the all-rounder has scored 216 runs and scalped 24 wickets from 34 T20Is for England.

Bresnan played for Yorkshire from 2001 to 2019 in the domestic circuit, and the 36-year-old scored 7,138 first-class runs and bagged 575 wickets at an average of 30.99.

Bresnan reckoned that it was an incredibly tough decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time,” Bresnan was quoted as saying in Warwickshire’s press release.

“I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but deep down I feel I can’t reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates.

“The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me, but whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not.

“I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it’s been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country. Growing up I never would have believed how lucky I was to play with and against some of the finest cricketers to grace the game,” he added.

Bresnan was an Ashes series winner with England in 2010-11 and 2013. Also, the all-rounder was part of England's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2010.