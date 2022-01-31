Some in the West Indies want Kieron Pollard, Phil Simmons gone, says Ricky Skerritt

Cricket West Indies (CWA) chief Ricky Skerritt has said that some people in the Caribbean want captain Keiron Pollard and coach Phil Simmons to be sacked for non-cricket reasons. Skerritt further denied the reports of the rift in the Caribbean team and said that there is no discord amongst them.

West Indies handed a 3-2 defeat to England in the five-match T20I series. However, the team has been surrounded by controversy as a few voice notes circulated on social media suggesting that there is a rift between the captain of the West Indies Kieron Pollard and some of the other players. Also, several reports mentioned that Pollard was involved in the victimization of Odean Smith.

Reflecting on the controversy. Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt has said that a section of people in the West Indies want Pollard and coach Phil Simmons gone for reasons not relevant to the sport.

"Phil and Pollard have a few, but loud, critics who want them gone for non-cricket reasons," the CWI president told Cricbuzz.

"I have no reason to believe there will be any change in coach and captain any time soon. But remember the captaincy is evaluated as is the coach. If the system says these guys are not right people, we will deal with it. At the moment I don't see anything coming at me that says these guys must go. Caribbean people like to take people down,” he added.

Also commenting on the voice notes being circulated on social media, Skerritt said that they are a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies captain.

"CWI is aware that voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men's team. Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team,” Skerritt said.

"I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents (England). This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the captain should not be tolerated or encouraged (sic)," he added.

West Indies will now tour India for three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from February 6.