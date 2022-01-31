Rohit Sharma is a good choice as India Test captain, says Aamer Sohail

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail has stated that Rohit Sharma is a good choice to lead Team India in the longer format of the game. Sohail further added that India and Pakistan should play more cricket matches, and politics between the two nations should not be involved in the fixtures.

Virat Kohli shocked the entire cricket fraternity with his decision to quit Test captaincy, a day after India suffered a 1-2 defeat against South Africa in the three-match red-ball series. After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Novemeber, Kohi had relinquished his T20I captaincy, and a month later, ahead of the South Africa tour, the 33-year-old was removed from ODI leadership as BCCI prefered a single captain for white-ball format.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as India's full-time white-ball skipper, and the Indian opener was expected to begin his ODI captaincy stint during the limited-overs series against South Africa. However, a hamstring injury ahead of the South Africa tour ruled out Rohit's participation in the trip. The Indian opener will now lead the Men in Blue in three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies, starting from February 6.

The BCCI is yet to announce the new Test skipper, and Rohit, KL Rahul and Rishab Pant are the frontrunners to succeed Kohli as India's leader in the longest format of the game. The selectors are expected to appoint the new Test captain ahead of the red-ball series against Sri Lanka in February.

Meanwhile, Aamer Sohail has stated that Rohit is a good choice to lead the national team in Test cricket, and his vast experience in captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL will help the Indian opener to make good decisions as a skipper

“Rohit Sharma is a good choice as a captain. His batting doesn't seem to get affected by captaincy. Of course, his experience as the Mumbai Indians skipper at the IPL (Indian Premier League) would help. IPL helps the new players get prepared and make them comfortable with the camera.But I believe the IPL performances should not be the criterion for selection to the Test team; it should be based only on First-Class cricket,” Sohail told Sportstar.

India and Pakistan last met each other in the T20 World Cup 2021, where the Babar Azam-led side thrashed the Men in Blue by 10 wickets. It has been over nine years since India and Pakistan locked horns with each other in a bilateral series. Pakistan toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs in December 2012. India will start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan, as both teams are once again pooled in the same group in the upcoming ICC marquee event.

Sohail reckoned that India and Pakistan should play more cricket matches, and politics between the two nations should not be involved in the fixtures.

"The ICC keeps on emphasising that politics should not be involved as far as cricket is concerned and I agree with that. The contest between India and Pakistan always brings that anticipation all around the world. Cricket fans are deprived of that," said Sohail.