PSL 2022 | Watch: Wahab Riaz slips during the run-up against Islamabad United

Today at 10:07 AM
In a fixture between Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United, Wahab Riaz slipped horribly while facing Alex Hales injuring his hand in the process. Zalmi scored 168/6 while batting first as Sherfane Rutherford scored half-century but the opposition chased target in 16 overs with loss of one wicket.
PSL 2022 has started and it always produces some memorable as well as some strange moments on the field. A fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United produced one such moment. Islamabad United have won the single fixture they played and are second in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi has lost one while won one and are at penultimate position in the points table.
Wahab Riaz captains the Peshawar Zalmi. Batting first, Zalmi scored a total of 168/6. Sherfane Rutherford was their highest run-scorer with unbeaten 70 runs from 46 balls. Faheem Ashraf picked two wickets for 23 runs in his spell. Opposition chased the target in 16 overs with the loss of just a single wicket winning the fixture by nine wickets.
However during the Islamabad innings, Wahab Riaz slipped horribly in his run-up while facing Alex Hales and fell down to the ground injuring his hand in the process. Fortunately, the injury was not very serious. Hales scored unbeaten 82 from 54 balls.
Wtf Wahab Riaz...🥺#PSL7 #PSL2022 #IUvsPZ pic.twitter.com/RFUwx1eF9M— Being Pakistani (@ultrahomosapian) January 30, 2022
