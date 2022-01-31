PSL 2022 | Watch: Rashid Khan dismisses Babar Azam on a brilliant delivery

Today at 9:46 AM
Rashid Khan clean bowled Babar Azam on a score of 41 from 33 balls coming to open the innings in a fixture between Lahore Qalanders of the Pakistan Super League 2022 . Karachi Kings posted 170/7 batting first but they lost the fixture by 6 wickets as opposition chased the target in the last over.
Rashid Khan has been a brilliant spinner in the shortest format of the game. The current season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has started and Rashid is playing for Lahore Qalanders. Qalanders have won 1 fixture so far and have lost one match standing at the fourth position in the points table.
Lahore Qalanders were up against Karachi Kings in a clash on Sunday. Batting first, Karachi Kings posted a total of 170/7. Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam stitched a partnership of 84 runs for the opening wicket. Babar Azam scored 41 runs from 33 balls but was dismissed by Rashid Khan. In the 15th over of the Karachi innings, Rashid Khan was bowling against Babar and he attempted a sweep against the leg-spinner.
He misjudged the delivery and missed the sweep. The ball turned straight into the stumps hitting the middle stump dismissing the batsman.
