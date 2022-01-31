PSL 2022 | Watch: Rashid Khan dismisses Babar Azam on a brilliant delivery

Lahore Qalanders were up against Karachi Kings in a clash on Sunday. Batting first, Karachi Kings posted a total of 170/7. Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam stitched a partnership of 84 runs for the opening wicket. Babar Azam scored 41 runs from 33 balls but was dismissed by Rashid Khan. In the 15th over of the Karachi innings, Rashid Khan was bowling against Babar and he attempted a sweep against the leg-spinner.