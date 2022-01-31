IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants unveil team logo ahead of mega auction

Lucknow Super Giants have unveiled their team logo ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, which is scheduled on February 12 and 13. Explaining the idea behind the design, the Lucknow-based franchise stated that inspiration for the logo was drawn from ancient Indian mythology.

IPL 2022 will be a more exciting competition with 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy, and a mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise will begin their journey in the lucrative league from the upcoming season of the IPL. The mega auction is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13, and the venue is yet to be confirmed by the governing body.

Ahead of the mega auction, the Lucknow Super Giants have unveiled their team logo on Monday, January 31. The franchise stated that the idea behind the design was drawn from ancient Indian mythology. The Lucknow team further added that the identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and achieve success.

“Lucknow Super Giants, India’s newest IF, team’s brand identity draws inspiration from ancient Indian mythology. The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture,” said the franchise in a statement.

“The tricolour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants’ Pan -India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious Jay tilak’. The identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success. Lucknow Super Giants is a team for every Indian. It is a team that unites the nation,” read the statement further.

Soaring towards greatness. 💪🏼





Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise had roped in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi in the draft. Andy Flower will serve as head coach of the franchise, while Gautam Gambhir and Vijay Dahiya have been picked as mentor and assistant coach respectively.