IPL 2022 | Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive Indian bowler in mega auction, predicts Aakash Chopra

Today at 1:56 PM
Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive Indian bowler in the mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chopra further added that Chahar's ability to take wickets with the new ball will give him value in the mega auction.
IPL 2022 is going to be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams in the tournament and a mega auction ahead of the upcoming season. The franchises will try to build a strong team through the mega auction, which is scheduled on February 12 and 13. The Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise will begin their journey in the IPL during the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.
The IPL teams, which were part of the previous seasons have already submitted their retention list, while the new two franchises have drafted three players each, ahead of the mega auction.
The auction will also witness a strong bidding war for fast bowlers, and as teams can play only four foreign players, the demand for Indian pacers will be high at the auction. Several Indian speedsters will feature in the mega auction, and the franchises will try their best to rope in talented pacers to build their core squad for the upcoming seasons.
Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra has opined that Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive Indian bowler in the mega auction as he can break the back of the opponent by taking early wickets. Chahar has been impressive with the bat as well for Team India, as the right-hander recently scored a brilliant half-century against South Africa in the final ODI match.
“Deepak is you bank in the first three overs. He can come and give you early wickets in the powerplay. There is nothing better than that. He can break the back of the opponent. In death overs, he is alright, not great. But that can work. I feel CSK will try to get him back once again. Ahmedabad and Lucknow will also try. Every franchise will try to get him in their team. And he has started batting as well,” he said on his YouTube channel.
Harshal Patel scalped 32 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last season of IPL and ended as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. However, Chopra feels that Harshal won’t cost very much in the mega acution.
“Firstly, he takes wickets with the new ball. There isn't any Indian of this kind. You can think of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi...I didn't even go with Harshal Patel, despite him picking 32 wickets last season to win the Purple Cap. But I feel probably he won't cost that much,” he concluded.
