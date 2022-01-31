IPL 2022 | Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive Indian bowler in mega auction, predicts Aakash Chopra

“Deepak is you bank in the first three overs. He can come and give you early wickets in the powerplay. There is nothing better than that. He can break the back of the opponent. In death overs, he is alright, not great. But that can work. I feel CSK will try to get him back once again. Ahmedabad and Lucknow will also try. Every franchise will try to get him in their team. And he has started batting as well,” he said on his YouTube channel.