IND vs WI | It’s great that Kuldeep Yadav has come back to the squad, syas Bharat Arun

“Wrist spinners have done very well for Team India. But then there was point when they were a little stagnant. Because with a lot of analysis coming up, they knew what was coming and hence even the batters started working towards it. But again, it's about evolving. With the World Cup in mind, if India can get around with all the talented bowlers, and identify the players who will play for them in the World Cup and so I feel that there is no better way than the bilateral ODI series to test who are those players,” he said.