IND vs WI | It’s great that Kuldeep Yadav has come back to the squad, syas Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that it is great that Kuldeep Yadav has made a return to the squad for the West Indies series and he is one of India’s brightest prospects for the future. Arun also hoped that Kuldeep had learnt some valuable lessons which will help him to do well.
India recently played a three match ODI series against South Africa and now they are set to host a limited over series against West Indies. The tour will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is. The BCCI have announced the squad for the West Indies and some fresh and new faces are added in the squad. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan are included in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav has once again returned to the squad with selectors opting for the pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep famously termed as ‘Kulcha’.
Kuldeep was one of the mainstay spin options in the Indian team between 2017 and 2019 along with Chahal. He fell out of contention as the team opted for finger-spin options after the 2019 ODI World Cup. Further Kuldeep has been away from the game due to injury and also there was a dip in his form when he was last playing. Reflecting on the selection of Kuldeep, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that his return to the squad is good and he is one of the brightest future prospects in the Indian team.
“I feel it is a very encouraging move that they have called up Ravi Bishnoi and brought back Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep had made some mistakes, he had stagnated for a while, but he has got a lot of talent and is probably one of India's brightest prospects for the future. It's great that he has come back. I hope he has learnt some valuable lessons for him to do well now,” he said to News9.
Arun further added that the bilateral series is a good opportunity for team to identify players who might be in their squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
“Wrist spinners have done very well for Team India. But then there was point when they were a little stagnant. Because with a lot of analysis coming up, they knew what was coming and hence even the batters started working towards it. But again, it's about evolving. With the World Cup in mind, if India can get around with all the talented bowlers, and identify the players who will play for them in the World Cup and so I feel that there is no better way than the bilateral ODI series to test who are those players,” he said.
The series against West Indies will begin from February 6 and will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.
