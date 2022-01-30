WATCH | Mel Jones gifts a brand new Kookaburra bat to kids playing cricket with a bottle

Today at 12:25 PM
Former Australia women's cricketer Mel Jones won hearts with her sweet gesture during the ongoing Ashes between Australia Women and England Women on Saturday. Jones was seen gifting a brand new Kookaburra bat to kids playing cricket in stands with a bottle as the fixture was halted due to rain.
Australia Women won a three-match T20I series against England Women by 1-0. Now, the Women's Ashes Test began on January 27, and the England women are in a strong position at the moment as they need less than 30 runs to win the fixture. However, the rain has played a spoilsport on the tour as two T20I matches were abandoned. The rain once again stopped the play on Saturday but a sweet gesture by former Australia women's cricketer Mel Jones won everyone's hearts.
The game was halted due to rain and players were waiting for the rain to stop. Four young girls were seen playing cricket in the stands without caring about the rain and using plastic bottles instead of using a bat. Mel Jones, who was at the scene, went up to the girls and gifted them a new Kookaburra bat. The former cricketer later joined the game too.
What a beautiful moment 😍 @meljones_33 gifting a brand new @KookaburraCkt bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay 👏— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 29, 2022
#WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/Esz5mO068a
