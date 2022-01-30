 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WATCH | Mel Jones gifts a brand new Kookaburra bat to kids playing cricket with a bottle

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mel Jones won hearts with her sweet gesture during Women's Ashes Test

    Twitter

    WATCH | Mel Jones gifts a brand new Kookaburra bat to kids playing cricket with a bottle

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:25 PM

    Former Australia women's cricketer Mel Jones won hearts with her sweet gesture during the ongoing Ashes between Australia Women and England Women on Saturday. Jones was seen gifting a brand new Kookaburra bat to kids playing cricket in stands with a bottle as the fixture was halted due to rain.

    Australia Women won a three-match T20I series against England Women by 1-0. Now, the Women's Ashes Test began on January 27, and the England women are in a strong position at the moment as they need less than 30 runs to win the fixture. However, the rain has played a spoilsport on the tour as two T20I matches were abandoned. The rain once again stopped the play on Saturday but a sweet gesture by former Australia women's cricketer Mel Jones won everyone's hearts.

    The game was halted due to rain and players were waiting for the rain to stop. Four young girls were seen playing cricket in the stands without caring about the rain and using plastic bottles instead of using a bat. Mel Jones, who was at the scene, went up to the girls and gifted them a new Kookaburra bat. The former cricketer later joined the game too. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down