U-19 World Cup 2022 | VVS Laxman's experience gives us a lot of help in the middle, says Yash Dhull

After India reached the semifinals of the U-19 World Cup 2022, Yash Dhull thanked NCA head VVS Laxman saying that the latter's experience gives a lot of help to the players during the tournament. Dhull further added that his team worked a single unit, and that helped them to achieve good results.

Team India ended Bangaldes's dream of winning their second successive Under-19 World Cup title by defeating them in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar bowled a sensational opening spell, and ended with figures of 7-1-14-3. The disciplined bowling performance from the Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to a paltry total of 111.

In reply, India chased down the target in 30.5 overs, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for his side with 44 runs. India U-19 skipper, Yash Dhull remained not out and scored 20 runs, while his deputy Shaik Rasheed contributed 26 runs during his 59-ball stay. India won the match by five wickets, and will face Australia U-19 in the semifinal of the tournament.

After the match, Yash Dhull stated that VVS Laxman's experience is helping the players a lot during the tournament. The India skipper further added that his team worked as a single unit, which has helped them to achieve great results in the tournament.

"The team is improving day by day. Laxman sir is giving his experience, gives us a lot of help in the middle. We will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is," Dhull said at end of the match against Bangladesh.

"Our team combination has been very good and the boys are gelling well. Whenever someone is down, we all get together to bring them up. It is a lifetime experience here," Dhull added.

India's campaign in the U-19 World Cup was challenged by the pandemic as their six players including Dhull, returned positive for Covid-19 during the tournament. However, India managed to field playing XI in the absence of their key players in the following matches. Ahead of the quarterfinal against Bangladesh, the results of Dhull and five others returned negative, and the players were able to feature in the match.