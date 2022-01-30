Not too sure if Jasprit Bumrah can be the captain, says Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun believes that Japsrit Bumrah might not be the best option to lead the Indian side as the bowler will need breaks between matches and series. Arun further added that he would prefer the batsman for captaincy as he can play in all three formats without being rested for any series.

Virat Kohli recently quit the Test captaincy after the series loss against South Africa by 1-2. He has already stepped down from the captaincy of limited overs and Rohit Sharma has replaced him for the role. The selectors will now look for Kohli’s successor in Test cricket and Rohit Sharma seems to be preferred choice. However, several former cricketers have also recommended names of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

In the second Test of the series against South Africa KL Rahul led the Indian team as Kohli was out of the game due to back spasm. Jasprit Bumrah was appointed as vice-captain for the fixture. Also, ahead of the South Africa ODI series, Bumrah had said that it would be an honor to captain the national side given an opportunity.

Reflecting on whether Bumrah can be the next Test captain, India’s former bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that he may not be the right option for captaincy as he will need breaks between the matches or series.

“Bumrah is somebody who has got a mind to do it (captaincy). But giving a captaincy to Bumrah.. would he be able to sustain all three formats all the time? That's the question you would have because Bumrah is a bowler who we need to take care of,” Arun told News9.

“He needs to be given sufficient breaks between matches and between series to stay fresh. Taking that into account, I'm not too sure if he can be the captain.”

Choosing between KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer for captaincy, Arun said that it will depend on their performances.

“If you look at KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer.. between three of them, any one of them has got the quality to lead the side. It depends on how they are faring at a particular point of time. I would rather prefer a batsman because he can play in all three formats without being rested for any series to take the mantle of captaincy,” he concluded.