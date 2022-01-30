 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja posts a funny response to Star Sports on Twitter

    Ravindra Jadeja is retained by CSK for the upcoming season

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:13 PM

    Ravindra Jadeja recently posted a sarcastic response to the Tweet by Star Sports indicating a tentative team sheet of CSK that mentions the batting position of certain players. Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali for the upcoming IPL season.

    IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams. Also teams will have a new look as they will get some new picks from the auction. Teams have finalized their retentions ahead of the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the tournament. CSK have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali for the upcoming season. 

    Star Sports Tamil tweeted to ask CSK fans who they would want the franchise to buy in the auction.

    “Auction preparations have started. Many wacky stars are waiting. Who has a place in your Chennai IPL Team XI? Comment #DearViewers” the tweet read. 

    A team sheet was added in the tweet with seven blacks and the four slots were filled by the retained players. Ruturaj Gaikwad was placed at 1, Moeen Ali at 3, MS Dhoni at 7 and Ravindra Jadeja at 8. 

    Jadeja came up with a hilarious reply to the tweet. 

    “No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11,” the tweeted. 

