IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja posts a funny response to Star Sports on Twitter

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams. Also teams will have a new look as they will get some new picks from the auction. Teams have finalized their retentions ahead of the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the tournament. CSK have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali for the upcoming season.