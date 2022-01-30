IPL 2022 | 'Didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble', says Mitchell Starc after opting out of mega auction

After hinting at his possible return to IPL, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc had opted out of participating in the mega auction. The 32-year-old pacer has previously featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2014 and 2015 seasons of the IPL, and scalped 37 wickets from 27 matches. Starc recently won the Allan Border Medal for the first time in his cricket career, and he was also adjudged as Australia's ODI men's cricketer in 2021. The Australian pacer had a great time in the recently concluded Ashes 2021-2022, as he scalped 19 wickets from five matches.