IPL 2022 | 'Didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble', says Mitchell Starc after opting out of mega auction

Today at 2:19 PM
After opting out of IPL 2022 mega auction, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has stated that he did not want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble. Starc was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in the 2014 and 2015 seasons of the IPL, and scalped 37 wickets from 27 matches.
IPL 2022 will be a more exciting competition with 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy, and a mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise will begin their journey in the lucrative league from the upcoming season of the IPL. The mega auction is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13, and the venue is yet to be confirmed by the governing body.
After hinting at his possible return to IPL, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc had opted out of participating in the mega auction. The 32-year-old pacer has previously featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2014 and 2015 seasons of the IPL, and scalped 37 wickets from 27 matches. Starc recently won the Allan Border Medal for the first time in his cricket career, and he was also adjudged as Australia's ODI men's cricketer in 2021. The Australian pacer had a great time in the recently concluded Ashes 2021-2022, as he scalped 19 wickets from five matches.
Meanwhile, Starc has revealed his reason behind opting out of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The left-arm pacer stated that he did not want to spend 22 more weeks in a bio-bubble, and needed time to refresh the body. The 32-year-old further added that he would like to prioritize the matches for the national team.
“I was a click of the button away from entering the auctions but personally didn’t want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble, needed some time to refresh the body, and for me, that’s prioritizing Aussie games,” Star was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
“There’ll be a time where I’d love to go back to the IPL but in terms of wanting to play as much as I can for Australia, a multi-format player as well, that’s a decision I’ve taken and that gives me an opportunity to spend time with Alyssa and family in those eight weeks outside of a cricket bubble,” he added.
Starc will next play a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I against New Zealand at home, followed by a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in February.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.