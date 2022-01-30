IND vs WI | West Indies retains their squad from England T20Is for series against India

Today at 10:58 AM
West Indies have named an unchanged squad from their ongoing five match home series against England for the shortest format against India led by Keiron Pollard. The series will consist of three T20Is plus three ODIs and will be hosted in Ahmedabad and Kolkata from February 6 to February 20.
West Indies are currently playing a five match T20I series against England and the series is leveled at 2-2. The team is scheduled to tour India from February 6 and have announced the squad for the T20Is. West Indies have already announced their team for the ODIs. Kieron Pollard has been named as the captain of the unchanged squad in T20Is while Nicholas Pooran will be the vice-captain.
Chris Gayle continues to be waiting for his opportunity once again. The team have a good balance of youth and experience in the team and they will look forward to win the series against India.
"The team has been doing well in the T20I Series against England in Barbados and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India,” CWI lead selector Desmond Haynes said.
The three T20Is of the series will be played on 16, 18 and 20 February in Kolkata but there will be three ODIs earlier in the series on February 6, 9 and 11.
West Indies team: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooraan (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.
