IND vs WI | Reports: Rishabh Pant in contention to be named vice-captain for the 1st ODI

According to a report by InsideSport, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan are in contention to be the vice-captain of the Indian team for first ODI as KL Rahul will miss the game. Selectors are looking to groom a youngster for the Test captaincy for 2024 WTC cycle and Pant might be groomed for the role.
India are set to take on West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is starting from February 6. Virat Kohli have stepped down from the Test captaincy after the recent series against South Africa and the selectors will now look for the future captain. They will now look to groom a youngster for the captaincy considering he will be a long-term prospect for the post.
Alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant’s name has been also recommended by several former selectors and he makes a strong case for Test captaincy with age on his side. As per a report by InsideSport, Rishabh Pant might be named as the vice-captain for the first ODI against West Indies as KL Rahul will miss the fixture.
“See, it’s a matter of just a match as KL will join in from the 2nd game. Both Shikhar and Rishabh could be able deputies. Rishabh as a wicketkeeper anyway has a lot of say in captaincy decisions for reviews and field setting. If they feel the need of a vice-captain, either of them can fill in the shoes,” a top BCCI official told InsideSport.
“You need to keep the next in line ready. I’m not saying Rishabh will make a good captain or will be the captain. But you have to look at potential options and groom them. For now, KL and Rishabh are both good options who have a guaranteed place in the side. Rishabh has shown maturity while KL is also catching up.”
The series will be played from February 6 to February 20 and will be hosted in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
