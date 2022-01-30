I am fit enough to play the T20 World Cup in Australia, says Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir has stated that he is available for selection in T20Is, and is fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year. The South Africa spinner further added that he is hopeful of selectors considering his performances in various T20 leagues around the world.

Imran Tahir has been one of the finest spinners at the international level. The veteran South African spinner has featured in 107 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 20 Test matches for the Proteas. However, the spinner is now being regularly sidelined from the national team, and the 42-year-old mostly plays in various T20 leagues across the world.

Tahir was also excluded from South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, and the selectors preferred Tabraiz Shamsi as their first-choice spinner for the marquee event. Tahir, who last appeared for the national side in the 2019 World Cup in England, has scalped 68 T20I wickets from 38 matches.

Meanwhile, Tahir stated that he is available for selection in the national team for T20Is, and is fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"I am still available for selection in T20Is. I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup [in Australia]. I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they’ll find me a deserving candidate,” Tahir said to Geo News in an interview.

“It is a strange feeling that I am an overseas player for Pakistan where I was born and even played my initial cricket, but I am also thankful to South Africa that they gave me a chance to reach my dreams and prove myself in international cricket.”

Speaking on his post-retirement plans, Tahir reckoned that he may become a leg-spin coach after calling an end to his career as an active cricketer.

“I love to share my experience with young cricketers. Maybe I will become a leg-spin coach in the future. I feel that I got the opportunity very late, so I don’t take anything for granted and try to give my best,” he stated.

Tahir is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans and has so far scalped four wickets in the tournament. Multan have won two matches they played in the tournament so far, and Tahir said that the unity of the team is the key behind their success.

"We are off to a good start. It is all because of the collective hard work of the team. I hope we continue with this streak in the tournament. This unity as a team is the key to success. When you work hard as a team and give your best, you surely get success,” he added.