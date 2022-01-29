U-19 World Cup 2022 | Canada U-19 team to return home after Covid-19 outbreak

Cricket Canada (CC) have announced that they will fly their Under 19 team back home after 15 members in the squad returned Covid-19 positive, ending the team's campaign. This has been the second instance of Covid-19 affecting the tournament after India’s six players had tested positive earlier.

Under 19 World Cup 2022 started on January 14 and the tournament has reached its knockout stage now. Canada lost all their matches in the group stage and now their campaign in the tournament is overdue to Covid-19. Cricket Canada (CC) president Rashpal Bajwa announced that they will fly the team back home due to several Covid-19 positive cases in the camp.

"It's very unfortunate that these young men have to go through this kind of a challenge in their young career. We are focused on getting these players back home safely and quickly,” he said to Cricbuzz.

International Cricket Council ( ICC) disclosed on Friday that nine players in the team have returned positive tests. Canada's plate group matches have been cancelled now. The players with positive tests are in isolation and will have their testing done again in a couple of days. Bajwa said that it is a very unfortunate incident.

"It's a very unfortunate incident that most of our players tested positive but that's the world we are living in with this pandemic,” he said.

CC released a statement saying that the affected players are asymptomatic.

"We have been in direct contact with the team manager, and have been fully assured that the affected players are all asymptomatic. They are all now isolating at the hotel in full compliance with the ICC's established protocols. They will receive full support from the event medical team under the guidance of the ICC's Bio-Safety Advisory Group,” the statement read.

This has been the second instance when Covid-19 has affected the tournament. Earlier, six Indian players were tested positive during the ongoing ICC event. Canada would now return home without a single win as they lost all the group fixtures.