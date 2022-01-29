Shaheen Afridi's 'dream hat-trick' features Virat Kohli and two others

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a phenomenal run in 2021 as he was in top form throughout the year, and the speedster was recognised as the ICC men's cricketer of the year in 2021. Afridi was at his very best during India's match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2021. The fast-bowler rattled India's top order and dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.