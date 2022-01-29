Shaheen Afridi's 'dream hat-trick' features Virat Kohli and two others

Today at 6:28 PM
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi during an interview picked three batsmen who would feature in his 'dream hat-trick'. The speedster named Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as the players that he would like to dismiss if he ever gets a chance to achieve such a feat.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a phenomenal run in 2021 as he was in top form throughout the year, and the speedster was recognised as the ICC men's cricketer of the year in 2021. Afridi was at his very best during India's match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2021. The fast-bowler rattled India's top order and dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.
The 21-year-old fast bowler during an interaction with ESPNCricinfo was asked to pick his 'dream hat-trick'. To this, the young fast bowler responded and named Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Interestingly the fast bowler had dismissed all three batsmen when India faced Pakistan during T20 World Cup in 2021. However, it was not a hat-trick.
During the same interaction, he was also asked who has been his most prized wicket so far in his career. To this, Shaheen Afridi answered that it was the wicket of Virat Kohli. Afridi's performance of 3 wickets for 31 runs helped Pakistan seal their first-ever win in T20 World Cup against India.
Shaheen Afridi has so far featured in 39 T20 Internationals for Pakistan and scalped 45 wickets at a strike rate of 19.11. In ODIs, the fast bowler has clinched 53 wickets from 28 matches and 86 wickets from 21 Test matches so far.
Next year's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia, and India will face Pakistan on October 23, 2022. India and Pakistan is pooled in the same group alongside South Africa and Bangladesh.
