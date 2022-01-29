 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Mitchell Starc wins Allan Border medal at Cricket Australia awards

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mitchell Starc wins Allan Border medal at Cricket Australia Awards

    Getty

    Mitchell Starc wins Allan Border medal at Cricket Australia awards

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:13 PM

    Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc for the first time in his career won the prestigious Allan Border Medal at the Cricket Australia Awards on January 29, 2022. The honour was bestowed upon Mitchell Starc following his brilliant performances during the Ashes against England last month.

    Mitchell Starc was awarded the Allan Border medal for the first time in his career on January 29, 2022, at the Cricket Australia awards ceremony. This is the first time that Mitchell Starc has received the prestigious award which is one of the highest cricketing honours for any Australian cricketer. Mitchell Starc scalped 43 wickets across formats in the calendar year, which helped him achieve this feat.

    Mitchell Starc is now only the fifth Australian fast-bowler since the inception of the awards to receive the medal. Fast bowlers other than Mitchell Starc who received the awards are Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson and their current Test skipper Pat Cummins.

    According to Cricket Australia's website, Mitchell Starc managed to beat all-rounder Mitchell Marsh by just one vote to win the award this year. It also mentioned that this is only the second time that the Allan Border medal was decided by a difference of just one vote as David Warner had beaten Steve Smith exactly like this in 2020. 

    In the women's cricket division, Ashleigh Gardner won the Belinda Clark award for her brilliant performances throughout the year. Gardner was awarded for contributing with bat and ball as she scored 281 runs with an average of 35.1 and also picked up 9 wickets. She won the medal by a seven vote margin over Beth Mooney. 

    Here is the full list of Award winners and runners-up

    2021-22 Australian Cricket Awards

    Belinda Clark Award

    Winner: Ashleigh Gardner

    Runners-up: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

    Allan Border Medal

    Winner: Mitchell Starc

    Runners-up: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head

    Men's Test Player of the Year

    Winner: Travis Head

    Runners-up: Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc

    Women's ODI Player of the Year

    Winner: Alyssa Healy

    Runners-up: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt

    Men's ODI Player of the Year

    Winner: Mitchell Starc

    Runners-up: Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa & Alex Carey

    Women's T20 Player of the Year

    Winner: Beth Mooney

    Runners-up: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

    Men's T20 Player of the Year

    Winner: Mitchell Marsh

    Runners-up: Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar

    Women's Domestic Player of the Year

    Elyse Villani

    Men's Domestic Player of the Year

    Travis Head

    Betty Wilson Young Cricketer

    Darcie Brown

    Bradman Young Cricketer

    Tim Ward

    Community Impact Award

    Zoe Cooke

    Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees

    Justin Langer & Raelee Thompson

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down