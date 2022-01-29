Mitchell Starc wins Allan Border medal at Cricket Australia awards

Today at 3:13 PM
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc for the first time in his career won the prestigious Allan Border Medal at the Cricket Australia Awards on January 29, 2022. The honour was bestowed upon Mitchell Starc following his brilliant performances during the Ashes against England last month.
Mitchell Starc was awarded the Allan Border medal for the first time in his career on January 29, 2022, at the Cricket Australia awards ceremony. This is the first time that Mitchell Starc has received the prestigious award which is one of the highest cricketing honours for any Australian cricketer. Mitchell Starc scalped 43 wickets across formats in the calendar year, which helped him achieve this feat.
Mitchell Starc is now only the fifth Australian fast-bowler since the inception of the awards to receive the medal. Fast bowlers other than Mitchell Starc who received the awards are Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson and their current Test skipper Pat Cummins.
According to Cricket Australia's website, Mitchell Starc managed to beat all-rounder Mitchell Marsh by just one vote to win the award this year. It also mentioned that this is only the second time that the Allan Border medal was decided by a difference of just one vote as David Warner had beaten Steve Smith exactly like this in 2020.
In the women's cricket division, Ashleigh Gardner won the Belinda Clark award for her brilliant performances throughout the year. Gardner was awarded for contributing with bat and ball as she scored 281 runs with an average of 35.1 and also picked up 9 wickets. She won the medal by a seven vote margin over Beth Mooney.
Here is the full list of Award winners and runners-up
2021-22 Australian Cricket Awards
Belinda Clark Award
Winner: Ashleigh Gardner
Runners-up: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy
Allan Border Medal
Winner: Mitchell Starc
Runners-up: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head
Men's Test Player of the Year
Winner: Travis Head
Runners-up: Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc
Women's ODI Player of the Year
Winner: Alyssa Healy
Runners-up: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt
Men's ODI Player of the Year
Winner: Mitchell Starc
Runners-up: Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa & Alex Carey
Women's T20 Player of the Year
Winner: Beth Mooney
Runners-up: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner
Men's T20 Player of the Year
Winner: Mitchell Marsh
Runners-up: Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar
Women's Domestic Player of the Year
Elyse Villani
Men's Domestic Player of the Year
Travis Head
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer
Darcie Brown
Bradman Young Cricketer
Tim Ward
Community Impact Award
Zoe Cooke
Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees
Justin Langer & Raelee Thompson
