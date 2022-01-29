IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore might buy Yuzvendra Chahal back at the auction, reckons Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore will buy Yuzvendra Chahal in the mega auction scheduled on 12 and 13 February for IPL 2022. Chopra also added that the RCB has taken the right decision by not retaining Chahal and Harshal Patel ahead of the mega auction.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two teams and a mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The franchises have finalized their retentions for the upcoming season. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction.

Releasing Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal was a surprising move by the franchise. Harshal was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 32 wickets from 15 matches. Chahal was RCB's second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps and displayed a brilliant bowling performance in the UAE league of the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Chahal might have demanded a hefty amount for retention, but the franchise would buy him at the auction without spending a lot of money.

"One more thing is what Harshal and Yuzi want. Yuzi might have said that he wants 10 crores and you as a franchise might not have found that appropriate, and you would buy him back at the auction. You might get back Yuzi Chahal in your team in 6-6.5 crores, Harshal might also come back without spending a lot more. I don't think it's that bad a decision," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra backed the decision of the franchise to not retain both these players saying that they will be able to get back both these players for 7-8 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"It's a good question. They would have thought about both of them, but they would have thought whether they can buy them again at 7-8 crores. I think you can buy back both of them for 7-8 crores," Chopra added.