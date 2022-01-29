IND vs WI | Kieron Pollard knows playing conditions in India very well, says Daren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has opined that Kieron Pollard is familiar with playing conditions in India and it will help West Indies as they tour the country for a ODI and T20 series starting from February 6. Sammy also added that West Indies can do well against a strong Indian side.

West Indies are scheduled to tour India for three ODIs and three T20Is starting from February 6. The tour will start with the three match ODI series and all the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad . India will head into the series on back of a defeat against South Africa in a three match ODI series. West Indies are currently playing a T20I series against England.

Kieron Pollard is one of the most experienced players in the side and he has been regularly playing IPL in India. Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has opined that Pollard’s experience of playing in India will be helpful for the team.

"I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well," Sammy said to PTI.

"At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well.”

India struggled in the last ODI series against South Africa but Sammy thinks that India is a strong side at home and they will be a tough opposition for West Indies.

"India have always been strong at home, they are a force to reckon with because of some really good one-day players,” he opined.

West Indies have recently announced their squad for the series and Kemar Roach is the new addition to the squad. Also, Brandon King has returned to the ODI squad. Reflecting on the squad selection, Sammy opined that Roach might be able to provide early breakthroughs with the new ball.

"We need bowlers who can take wickets in both the ODI and T20 series. Kemar is a quality bowler. We all know his records in Test cricket. He gets wickets with the new ball,” he explained.

"When you play against quality guys, especially in India, you need guys to get breakthroughs with the new ball. If not, you could find chasing 300-plus especially on good Indian wickets. So I could understand the selection process behind it."