Would like to see T20 World Cup 2022 trophy in BCCI’s cabinet, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has said that he would like to see India winning the T20 World Cup 2022 as the country’s last World Cup win came in 2011. Tendulkar also said that the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will give their best to lead team to the title victory in upcoming T20 World Cup this year.
The Indian cricket team has been going through one of its most difficult phases since the T20 World Cup last year. The team lost two crucial matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in the tournament and were unable to advance to the knockouts. Now India lost the Test and ODI series against a slightly weaker South African side.
T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia and India will be preparing for the tournament with some T20I series in upcoming months. Former cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar has said that he would be very happy to see the Indian team winning the World Cup trophy first time since India won the 2011 ODI World Cup.
"In the month of April this year, we'll complete 11 years (of World Cup win). That's a long wait. Everyone, including me would love to see that trophy in BCCI's cabinet. This is one trophy which all the cricketers play for. It doesn't get any bigger than that... be it a shorter or longer format. World Cup is something special and that's what I feel," Tendulkar said on 'Backstage with Boria' YouTube show.
Rohit Sharma has been appointed as India’s captain in the shortest format as Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy after last year’s World Cup. Also the team is coached by Rahul Dravid as he replaced Ravi Shastri after the same tournament. Tendulkar said that the duo will give their best for the team.
"Rohit & Rahul is a fantastic pair. I know that guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability. You have so many people backing you. It's all about having that support at the right time. Of course, everyone has played enough cricket. Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are gonna be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we will keep moving forward," he concluded.
India will face Pakistan in their tournament opener in the T20 World Cup to be played later this year.
