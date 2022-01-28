Would like to see T20 World Cup 2022 trophy in BCCI’s cabinet, says Sachin Tendulkar

"Rohit & Rahul is a fantastic pair. I know that guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability. You have so many people backing you. It's all about having that support at the right time. Of course, everyone has played enough cricket. Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are gonna be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we will keep moving forward," he concluded.