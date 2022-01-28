If you stick with the same squad for too long, adjustments will be difficult, opines Ravi Shastri

Indian cricket has been going through a tough phase in recent times. The T20 World Cup 2021 was the event where India first failed to deliver and were knocked out of the World Cup in the Super 12 stage. Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy in T20Is before he was sacked from ODIs captaincy which erupted a controversy in Indian cricket. The team then lost to South Africa in the Test and ODI series where they were considered favorites against a South African side who are going through a transition period.

India have two limited overs World Cups in the next two years. This year there will be a T20 World Cup while an ODI World Cup will be played next year. Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will have a tough task ahead of them to build a team for the tournaments in a short period.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that India need the right blend of youth and experience and should not stick with same squad for too long as adjustments might get difficult in doing so.

“It’s a very important period for Indian cricket, there will be a period of transition in the next 8-10 months. It’s important to identify the right kind of players who will take you forward in 4-5 years. I always believe that there should be a mix between youth and experience. Sometimes change is needed if you aim for the future. This is the time. They need to look for youth in the next six months, need to be quick. If you stick with the same for too long a period then the adjustment will be very difficult,” he said to Shoaib Akhtar during an interaction on his YouTube channel.