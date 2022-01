"Sachin Tendulkar would have scored one lakh runs", says Shoaib Akhtar

Cricket has evolved massively over the years. The rules are changed continously and the modern era witnesses some high-scoring macthes. There has been a criticism by many reagrding how the current rules are in favour of batsman nad it makes easy for them to score more runs. Shoaib Akhtar is one of the former cricketers who often criticises modern-day cricket as he feels that the game has become too easy for the batsmen in white-ball cricket. He also mentioned the same thing recently saying that Sachin Tendulkar would have scored one lakh runs with the current rules in place.