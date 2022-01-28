"Sachin Tendulkar would have scored one lakh runs", says Shoaib Akhtar

Today at 2:15 PM
Shoaib Akhtar has stated that had India's star batter Sachin Tendulkar played in today's era he would have gone on to score one lakh runs due to the batting oriented cricket in most of the games. He criticised the rules that are in place in white-ball cricket saying that it was too easy for batters.
Cricket has evolved massively over the years. The rules are changed continously and the modern era witnesses some high-scoring macthes. There has been a criticism by many reagrding how the current rules are in favour of batsman nad it makes easy for them to score more runs. Shoaib Akhtar is one of the former cricketers who often criticises modern-day cricket as he feels that the game has become too easy for the batsmen in white-ball cricket. He also mentioned the same thing recently saying that Sachin Tendulkar would have scored one lakh runs with the current rules in place.
“You have two new balls. You have made the rules stricter. You give so much leverage to batsmen nowadays. You now allow three reviews. If we had three reviews during the time of Sachin, he would have made 1 lakh runs!” Akhtar said while speaking to Ravi Shastri on his Youtube channel.
"I really pity him. The reason I pity Sachin is he initially played against Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis), he played against Shane Warne, then he faced (Brett) Lee and Shoaib (Akhtar), and later he played the next generation of fast bowlers. That's why I call him a very tough batsman."
Modern cricket allows only two bouncers in an over. However Akhtar is in favour of allowing bowlers more bouncers in an over.
"If you've to balance, you shouldn't restrict an over to 2 bouncers. Increase them. The reason why I say this is because it's exciting,” he said.
Akhtar also added that a tight cricketing schedule is putting too much worklaod on bowlers .
"The volume (is also a factor). There was no T20 cricket at our time. There were 12-13-14 Test matches a year. Bowlers used to be fitter. If the same bowler is playing all three formats this time, what you expect out of him in actual red-ball format will not be the same. He will perform for one or two or three years, but then he will be out of petrol," he concluded.
