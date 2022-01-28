Oman to host Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A from February 18

Today at 3:21 PM
Oman will host Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A starting from February 18 when the hosts will play against Nepal in the tournament opener. The tournament will feature eight teams and the two teams that will play the final will advance to Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.
Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start from October 16 and the qualification process for the tournament has started. T20 World Cup Qualifier A will be hosted by Oman from February 18 and will feature eight teams. The eight teams participating in the tournament are Oman, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Nepal, Philippines, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Nepal and UAE have qualified for the tournament through their ICC rankings while other teams have qualified through regional qualifying tournaments held through last year. Teams are divided into two groups and each team will play other teams once in a group. Two teams that will reach the final of the tournament will qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 to be played later this year. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley has said that four teams will qualify for 2022 T20 World Cup from the two qualifier tournaments this year.
"70 teams started the qualification process for this event, and we've now reached the final stages with four spots at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 set to be decided in two global qualifiers starting with this one in Oman," Chris Tetley said as per an official ICC release.
"With such a prize at stake, we're anticipating top quality and competitive cricket as the teams battle to secure their place in the final and onto the plane to Australia later this year. Thanks to Oman Cricket, who are hosting their second ICC global event following last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, for their support in planning what we trust will be another safe and successful event.”
Group A will include Canada, Nepal, Oman and Philippines while Group B will feature Bahrain, Germany, Ireland, and UAE.
