Oman to host Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A from February 18

Nepal and UAE have qualified for the tournament through their ICC rankings while other teams have qualified through regional qualifying tournaments held through last year. Teams are divided into two groups and each team will play other teams once in a group. Two teams that will reach the final of the tournament will qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 to be played later this year. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley has said that four teams will qualify for 2022 T20 World Cup from the two qualifier tournaments this year.