'Hardest two pills I've had to swallow' says Jofra Archer on missing Ashes, T20 World Cup

English fast bowler Jofra Archer has said that missing the Ashes and T20 World Cup were the hardest two pills he have to swallow due to knee injury. Archer has been out of action since May 2021 due to a knee injury and has underwent through two surgeries since then missing two major tournaments.
Jofra Archer has been one of amongst quality pace bowlers in the England team. He has 42 Test wickets, 30 ODI wickets and 14 T20I wickets to his name. Archer has been out of action for quite a while now due to a knee injury. Archer had missed most of IPL 2021 in which he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals. The fast bowler had first undergone surgery in May 2021 which ruled him out of the T20 World cup which took place in UAE. However, he had to undergo a second surgery which further kept him away from the field and resulted in him missing this year's Ashes in Australia. He revealed that missing the T20 World Cup and Ashes were the two hardest pills he has had to swallow due to injury.
"Watching the Ashes, I felt like I had let everyone down a little bit, when you see fast bowlers taking 90 percent of the wickets - but you don't get injured on purpose. Of course, I want to be part of making this England team a success, but this past year has taught me that you can plan all you want, then something happens to change everything," Archer said to Daily Mail.
"The hardest two pills I've had to swallow were not playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes but other than that everything has been so good since. "With the Test team coming next month it will allow me to train with higher intensity as well. I couldn't have written the script. Everything's happened just for me, I reckon. That's how it feels."
Without a fast bowler like Archer England's chances of winning in bowling freindly conditions got hampered. Recently they lost the Ashes by 4-0 in Australia and Archer would have been very effective with his pace on Australian pitches. Also, he is unlikely to be part of the IPL 2022. Archer said that it is uncertain when he will recover to be on the field once again.
"I have no idea when I will be playing matches, I am just trying to build up and it's all about what I can tolerate at any given time. That's all. I've had a few rehabs now and sometimes it can get to a level where you aggravate your hand, and you have to back off a little," he concluded.
"Then, when you do come back a few days later, it's able to handle some load through it. I've waited long enough so it makes no sense rushing the last bit. I've got five months at my disposal, so it will be whenever I'm ready".
