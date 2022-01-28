'Hardest two pills I've had to swallow' says Jofra Archer on missing Ashes, T20 World Cup

Jofra Archer has been one of amongst quality pace bowlers in the England team. He has 42 Test wickets, 30 ODI wickets and 14 T20I wickets to his name. Archer has been out of action for quite a while now due to a knee injury. Archer had missed most of IPL 2021 in which he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals. The fast bowler had first undergone surgery in May 2021 which ruled him out of the T20 World cup which took place in UAE. However, he had to undergo a second surgery which further kept him away from the field and resulted in him missing this year's Ashes in Australia. He revealed that missing the T20 World Cup and Ashes were the two hardest pills he has had to swallow due to injury.