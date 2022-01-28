IPL 2022 | CSK shares a heartwarming post as MS Dhoni lands in Chennai

Today at 2:31 PM
CSK shared a heartwarming post after MS Dhoni landed in Chennai as the franchise prepare for the upcoming IPL mega auction which is scheduled to take place on the 12th and 13th February in Bengaluru. The Chennai Super Kings skipper will be looking to retain the title in the upcoming season.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been one of the most successful franchises in IPL winning four titles in the tournament's history. MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai exactly two weeks prior to the Indian Premier League 2022's mega auction. He along with team management will be looking forward to get the best picks in the mega auction and build core of the team.They will be looking to make sure that they strike the right balance while selecting their team for the future.
MS Dhoni has been instrumental in getting the best out of his players in his captaincy which has been a bonus for the Chennai-based franchise. He is expected to be present at this year's auction table.
“The (Yellow) heart goes smiling (grinning face with smiling eyes), every single time! #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu,” tweeted CSK.
Chennai Super Kings had released the list of retained players a few months back. Their top pick was Ravindra Jadeja for a whopping sum of 16 crores followed by skipper MS Dhoni with a price of Rs 12 crores. English all-rounder Moeen Ali was retained for a price of Rs 8 crore followed by opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for a price of Rs 6 crores.
Speculation has been rife that this could be MS Dhoni's last season with the Chennai Super Kings team as a player. However, MS Dhoni himself has not revealed anything yet.
